According to the TIF Research Exit Poll 2025, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA is projected to secure a comfortable majority in the Bihar Assembly, winning between 145 and 163 seats in the 243-member House. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD and the Congress, is expected to fall short with 76 to 95 seats, while other parties are likely to claim 3 to 6 seats. The results indicate a strong performance by the BJP-JDU alliance, suggesting that Nitish Kumar could retain his position as Chief Minister. With counting set for November 14, the final results will determine whether the ruling coalition maintains its dominance or the opposition manages a late surge. Bihar IANS-Matrize Exit Poll Results 2025: NDA Projected to Win Majority With 147-167 Seats, Mahagathbandhan Trails With 70-90 Seats.

Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by TIF Research:

