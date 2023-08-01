In a significant development, the Congress party has officially named Vijay Wadettiwar the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The Congress leaders, including senior leader Balasaheb Thorat and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, met with Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar to formally submit the letter proposing Wadettiwar's name for the role. Congress Picks Vijay Wadettiwar as Its Candidate for Leader of Opposition Post in Maharashtra Assembly.

Congress Names Vijay Wadettiwar as LOP

#WATCH | Mumbai: Congress names Vijay Wadettiwar as Maharashtra leader of opposition. Congress leaders met Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar and gave letter pic.twitter.com/50H4aASPDj — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

