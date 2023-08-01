Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar is set to be named as Leader Of Opposition (LOP) in Maharashtra Assembly. Maharashtra Congress confirmed that Congress High Command has conveyed to CLP Leader Balasaheb Thorat that Wadettiwar's name be proposed for the LOP post. Wadettiwar succeeds Ajit Pawar, who resigned from the position to join the BJP-led state government. Ajit Pawar Asks To be Relieved From Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Post, Says 'Never Wanted the Position'.

Vijay Wadettiwar to be Named as Leader Of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar to be named as LOP in Maharashtra assembly, Congress High Command has conveyed to CLP Leader Balasaheb Thorat that Wadettiwar's name be proposed for LOP post: Maharashtra Congress (File pic) pic.twitter.com/HUSqPcxFW6 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

