The counting of votes is underway for the West Bengal Municipal Corporation Elections 2022 in Bidhannagar, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandernagore. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in all the four municipal corporation polls. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated people in these municipal corporations for showing confidence in her party. She also assured that her party would carry forward the development further with greater zeal and enthusiasm. Banerjee pressed gratitude to “Ma Mati Manush”. In Asansol, the TMC is leading in 70 seats, in Bidhannagar from 39 sats, in Siliguri on 42 seats and in Chandranagore on 31 wards.

Tweet By Mamata Banerjee:

We are committed to carry forward our development work further with greater zeal and enthusiasm. My sincerest gratitude to Ma Mati Manush. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 14, 2022

