The people of Madhya Pradesh are all set to cast their votes in the upcoming assembly elections. While campaigning for the Vidhan Sabha polls is underway, a video of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's supporters getting a tattoo of his name went viral on social media today, November 7. The viral clip shows supporters of Kailash Vijayvargiya, who has been fielded from Indore-1 for the upcoming assembly elections, inking his name. Speaking to news agency ANI, Lokesh Upadhyay, a supporter of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, said, "Not just me, whole Madhya Pradesh is a fan of him. I am inspired by his public service so I made a tattoo of his name, on my hand." Indore 1 Election 2023: BJP Fields Kailash Vijayvargiya Against Congress Candidate Sanjay Shukla in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History.

Supporters of BJP Leader Get a Tattoo of His Name

#WATCH | Indore, MP: Supporters of BJP leader and party's candidate from Indore-1, Kailash Vijayvargiya get a tattoo of his name pic.twitter.com/HgAdcLddJ0 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

Whole Madhya Pradesh Is a Fan of Him

#WATCH | Lokesh Upadhyay, a supporter of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya says, "Not just me, whole Madhya Pradesh is a fan of him. I am inspired by his public service so I made a tattoo of his name, on my hand" pic.twitter.com/w87UfxduOn — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)