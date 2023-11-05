Ujjain, November 5: The stage is all set for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 is a direct battle between the incumbent Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. BJP is fielding three Union ministers, four MPs and a national general secretary in a state facing tough competition from the Congress. Kailash Vijayvargiya is in the fray against Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla from Indore 1 assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023.

The Indore 1 constituency is one of the crucial seats among the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. With Vijayvargiya as its candidate, the BJP is eying to clinch Indore 1 from Congress. In his 40-year political career, Vijayvargiya has never lost any election. He had won six times on trot in the assembly elections held between 1990 and 2013 from different constituencies in the Indore district. Meanwhile, a resurgent Congress is hopeful of retaining the seat. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Congress Leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh Claim Being Jai-Veeru of 'Sholay', Will End Rule of 'Gabbar Singh' Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Candidates for Indore 1 Election 2023

Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has been fielded from Indore-1 seat. He, however, said that he did not want to contest elections but was given directions by the senior party leaders. Kailash Vijayvargiya is the National General Secretary of the BJP. He has influence over Indore's political landscape. Vijayvargiya became the first directly elected mayor of Indore Municipal Corporation in 2000.

Sanjay Shukla

Congress has named its seating MLA Sanjay Shukla from the Indore 1 assembly seat. However, on the last date of filing of nominations, Shukla surprised many by submitting the nomination papers of his wife, Anjali Shukla, from the Indore 1 segment. When asked about the reason behind this move, the MLA said, 'I have filed my wife's nomination as a precautionary measure in case my resignation is rejected as a 'conspiracy',' he told reporters. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: From Anti-Incumbency to Corruption, Top 10 Issues in MP Vidhan Sabha Polls.

What Happened in 2018 Indore 1 Assembly Election:

Sanjay Shukla, an Indian National Congress candidate, won the Indore-1 constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018, securing 1,14,555 votes, while 1,06,392 votes were polled in favour of Sudarshan Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sanjay Shukla won with a narrow margin of 8,163 votes.

The Indore 1 Assembly Constituency Election 2023 will be held on November 17, as announced by the Election Commission on October 9. The counting of votes and announcement of results for the Indore 1 Assembly Constituency Election 2023 will be held on December 3, announced the Election Commission.

