NCP (SP)'s Yugendra Pawar has taken an early lead against Uncle Ajit Pawar in the Baramati seat as the votes for Maharashtra assembly election 2024 are being counted. Early trends showed Yugendra Pawar leading in postal ballots while Ajit Pawar trailed. The Election Commission began the counting of votes at 8 am on November 23 for Maharashtra and the result will be declared later in the day. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live News Updates: Initial Trends Show Advantage BJP-Led MahaYuti, Check Party-Wise Numbers.

Yugendra Pawar Leading From Baramati, Uncle Ajit Trails

Yugendra Pawar leading in postal votes from #Baramati! #MaharashtraElection2024 — Varsha Torgalkar (@varshasuman) November 23, 2024

