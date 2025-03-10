Ayushree Malik and Vipra Mehta have been crowned the winners of Miss Diva 2024, marking an exceptional achievement for both young women. Ayushree Malik, a dynamic individual hailing from a background of both academic excellence and personal determination, impressed the judges with her outstanding performance throughout the competition. Vipra Mehta, on the other hand, won the judges’ hearts with her dedication, confidence and ability to communicate effectively. Hailing from a vibrant cultural background, Vipra’s unique perspective and engaging personality shone brightly during the competition, making her a natural choice for the title of Miss Diva 2024. Kareena Kapoor Khan Stuns in Red and Gold Outfit at IIFA Digital Awards 2025 (See Pics).

Miss Diva 2024 Winners

Meet Your New Cosmic Queen

Miss Supranational India

Meet Your New Supra Queen

