TC Candler has released a list of the most beautiful faces of 2021 on 28 December 2021. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Manoban emerged on top of the list, with the most beautiful face of the year, Food Blogger Emilie Nereng in the second spot, while the 100th most beautiful face, Natalie Portman, is the most appeared woman of all time on the list. Several female K-pop group members also grabbed spots on the list. Indian Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra is the only Indian to make it to the list in the 99th position. TC Candler’s YouTube channel quotes “The list introduces new faces to countries they ordinarily would not reach".

Watch The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021, Here:

