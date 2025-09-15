At the Emmys 2025, entertainers are turning heads by flaunting their fashion best on the red carpet. Among them was Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, who looked straight out of a fairytale wonderland. The Thai singer and actress donned a cotton candy pink dress from Lever Couture that swirled around her shoulders before flaring out at the hips and trailing behind her. The BLACKPINK star showed off her legs and also embraced the drama of a theatrical train. A global ambassador for Bvlgari, Lisa wore the brand’s signature snake as a choker, a bracelet and a ring. Not to miss the sparkly pointy-toe pumps as she posed for pictures and videos on the carpet. Emmy Awards 2025 Winners: Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’, Apple TV+’s ‘The Studio’ Dominate at 77th Primetime Emmy Awards; ‘The Pitt’, ‘Severance’ Jostle in Drama Categories – See Full List.

Lisa at Emmys 2025

LISA FOR THE EMMYS OH MY GOOOOOOD LISA AT EMMYS 2025#LISAx77thEmmyAwards pic.twitter.com/XdmZSGWW3O — ra ra girl³²⁷ (@lalisamgger) September 14, 2025

Straight Out of a Fairytale Dream

LISA looking fabulous at the 2025 #Emmys? Likely a thing for her to do! pic.twitter.com/iVSmBXwdnE — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) September 14, 2025

Stunner!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)