BLACKPINK’s Lisa made a surprise appearance at the opening ceremony of the 30th Busan International Film Festival in Busan, South Korea. The K-Pop star was captured wearing a custom Maison Margiela optical-illusion gown and Bulgari jewellery. Her appearance was a surprise for her fans and she looked straight out of a fairytale dream as she posed on the red carpet for the pictures and videos. Meanwhile, the film festival opened with Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice and it also included stars like Guillermo del Toro and Lee Byung-hun. Lisa’s red carpet appearance came right after the Emmys 2025. She made her acting debut starring in season three of The White Lotus.

