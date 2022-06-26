Kim Seok-jin or Jin of BTS is making everyone’s Sunday a little more fun. The 29-year-old who is popularly known as Worldwide Handsome posted a couple of hot shirtless photos on Instagram and ARMY is super excited. Not just that, Jin gave a sneak-peek of his new ‘7’ tattoo. The caption when translated in English reads, “I also put up a friendship tattoo.” BTS member and leader RM aka Kim Namjoon posted two comments that after translating in English reads, “You're not wearing anything underneath” and “oh i was shocked.” Hobi (J-Hope) has the best reaction to the photos!

BTS' Jin Posts New Photos on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Here's How ARMY Reacted:

THE 7 FRIENDSHIP TATTOO pic.twitter.com/TpCb7zakrm — jin files (@seokjinfile) June 26, 2022

[220626 Jin Instagram Post] 🐹 im also uploading/posting my friendship tattoo pic.twitter.com/Pfn1oqkplI — 미니융⁷ 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) June 26, 2022

jin got the boys falling to their knees he’s so powerful — nessa ☽⁷ 🃏 (@nessapjm) June 26, 2022

SHIRTLESS DORITO JIN IS JUST THE BEGINNING. “It’s not the last time, it’s NEVER gonna be” 😭 — peachy ⁷ ded bc of jin 💜아포방포💜 (@peachychaii101) June 26, 2022

