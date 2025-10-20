South Korean actress Park Jin Joo is ready to embrace a new phase in her life. The 36-year-old actress, best known for her roles in K-Dramas like Beloved Summer, Don’t Dare to Dream, and My Dearest, confirmed that she will be getting married in November 2025. On November 20, her agency Prain TPC announced, "On November 30, actor Park Jin Joo will be getting married to someone with whom she has shared a deep bond and trust for a long time." The agency also confirmed that Park's fiancé is a non-celebrity. Their wedding will be a private affair and will take place at an undisclosed venue in Seoul. Celine Paris Fashion Week 2025: BTS’ V Turns Heads With Stylish Look and Sweet Gesture Towards Uma Thurman Winning Hearts (Watch Video).

