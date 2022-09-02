Timothée Chalamet walked the red carpet of Venice Film Festival 2022 in style and we bet you'll fall in love with his OOTD. As the Bones and All star opted for a red hot look that comprises of fitted pants and breezy backless top. Indeed, this is a superb androgynous glam coming straight from an A-lister. Gender-neutral fashion done right! Going Electric: Anya Taylor-Joy Rumoured to Star Alongside Timothee Chalamet In His Bob Dylan Biopic - Reports.

