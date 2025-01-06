The 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills was filled with Hollywood glamour, and one of the standout moments was actor Timothee Chalamet sharing a special evening with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. While Kylie didn’t walk the red carpet, she was spotted sitting next to Timothee, offering her full support as he was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Kylie looked stunning in a shimmering silver gown, her hair styled in classic Old Hollywood waves, while Timothee appeared as dapper as ever. The couple seemed completely at ease, holding hands and showing some sweet PDA throughout the night, adding a personal touch to the glamorous occasion. Their visible affection only enhanced the evening’s allure, making them one of the most talked-about pairs of the night. Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet: Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Leighton Meester and Others, Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 82nd Award Ceremony.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes 2025

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/TQGWXSWz5p — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 6, 2025

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Hold Hands at Golden Globes 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

