Timothée Chalamet turned heads as he showed up to a special screening of his new movie, A Complete Unknown, held during the 2025 Berlin Film Festival on Friday (February 14) at Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany. The Oscar-nominated actor stood out in a pink hoodie with matching pants and shoes. At the screening, Timothee was joined by his girlfriend,d Kylie Jenner, who dazzled in a black dress. They didn’t hold back on their affection, as seen in secret photos and videos of their cosy and adorable PDA moments online. There's no doubt the duo has completely fallen for each other. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Share a Sweet Moment with a Kiss at Golden Globes 2025 (View Pics).

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s PDA Steals the Show at Berlin Film Festival 2025

14 de fevereiro: Kylie Jenner e Timothée Chalamet na première do filme “A Complete Unknown” no Berlinale Palaste em Berlim, Alemanha. pic.twitter.com/sNQ01W10ct — Info Kylie (@infokyliebrasil) February 14, 2025

