It looks like rumours are stating that Anya Taylor-Joy will star alongside Timothee Chalamet in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, Going Electric. The role that she may portray still remains unclear. Going Electric will be directed by James Mangold with Dylan himself serving as an executive producer on the film. Bones and All: Timothee Chalamet Stars in This Horror Film About Two Cannibal Lovers Based on a Novel by Camille DeAngelis.

