Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha today was the showstopper for designer Pawan Sachdev at the Lakme Fashion Show. Mr Chadha walked the ramp with actor Aparshakti Khurana. Making his ramp debut, Raghav Chadha wore a black leather jacket and pants over a burgundy high-neck.

Watch Video:

AAP Rajya Sabha MP @raghav_chadha Show stoppers At Lakmé fashion week for Designer #PawanSachdev pic.twitter.com/4RIHWJZr5U — Ram / राम 🇮🇳 (@ramkumarjha) March 27, 2022

