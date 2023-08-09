Neena Gupta is commendable when it comes to her acting skills but this diva is also widely known for her rich taste in fashion. Be it ethnic or Indo-western attire, Neena’s style is often lauded by netizens. Recently, the Lust Stories 2 actor made an appearance in Mumbai in a little black dress and high boots. She also carried a matching purse, wore brown shades, kept her makeup simple, and topped the look with beautiful earrings. No doubt she is slaying this style. Neena Gupta Spells Elegance in Printed Off-White Dress, Lust Stories 2 Actor Shares Stylish Pic From Finland.

Check Out Neena Gupta's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)