Neena Gupta has shared a gorgeous picture of her on social media. The Badhaai Ho actor took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her from her Kerala vacation, where she is seen in a sleeveless white floral dress. The Bollywood actor styled the look with trendy sunglasses. Neena is seen posing alongside a tree with a beautiful house in the backdrop of the picture. "#KeralaStories [sic]," Neena Gupta captioned the stunning Instagram post. The actor looks absolutely radiant in her no-makeup look. Neena Gupta Vacays in France, Shares Beautiful Photo With Husband Vivek Mehra.

Here's Neena Gupta's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

