Neena Gupta has shared a beautiful photo on social media. The Lust Stories 2 actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her from France, where she is seen posing with her husband Vivek Mehra. The Bollywood actor is seen in a sleeveless black dress. She accessorised the look with trendy earrings and gold bracelet. Neena Gupta looks beautiful in her middle-parted relaxed hair look. "In the south of France [sic]," Neena wrote in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. Neena Gupta Spells Elegance in Printed Off-White Dress, Lust Stories 2 Actor Shares Stylish Pic From Finland.

Here's Neena Gupta's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)