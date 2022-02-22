The Bachchan's recently attended industrialist Anil Ambani’s son Anmol Ambani wedding with Krisha Shah on February 20. From Amitabh, Jaya to Shweta Bachchan, pics of the fam was all over the internet. Now, we've got our hands on a new snap from the grand shaadi that sees Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya twinning in red outfits and being a part of the celebrations. Not to miss, Abhishek Bachchan. Anmol Ambani And Khrisha Shah Marriage: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rima Jain And Others’ Attend Industrialist Anil Ambani’s Son’s Wedding (View Pics).

Check Out The Viral Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Rai (@lovely_aishwarya)

