Industrialist Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani’s son Anmol Ambani tied the knot with Khrisha Shah on February 20. The grand wedding ceremony took place at Anil Ambani’s Cuffe Parade home Sea Wind. Pictures from the couple’s wedding have taken internet by storm. The Bachchan family members and many others can be seen in attendance. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Rima Jain, NCP member Supriya Sule, Pinky Reddy and many others were seen at the wedding function.

Pics From Anmol Ambani And Khrisha Shah Marriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bollywood__gossip

Celebs At The Dreamy Wedding Affair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinky Reddy (@pinkyreddyofficial)

Big B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Pardasany (@rahul_pardasany)

Abhishek Bachchan with Sandeep Khosla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)