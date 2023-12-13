Alaya F is undoubtedly one of the fittest stars in Bollywood today. The young actress, known for her active presence on social media, recently shared some jaw-dropping photos on her Instagram, flaunting her toned abs and leaving everyone envious. In one of the pictures, the girl looks stunning in bold black bikini set with stylish white and brown trimmings. Further, she added a casual touch to the two-piece with a shrug. Another picture captures her enjoying a slice of pizza, reminding us that even fitness icons indulge in their favourite treats. Alaya F Mesmerises In Striking Maroon Checkered Bikini From Her 'Extra Spontaneous' Beach Holdiay (View Pics).

Alaya F Slays in Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

