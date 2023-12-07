Alaya F continues to solidify her status as a fashion genius, recently gracing the scene in a black dress that exudes both elegance and allure. The one-shoulder neckline, adorned with pearl embellishments, adds a touch of sophistication to her ensemble. The dress strikes the perfect balance between chic and playful. Alaya's statement choice, including dangling earrings and rings, complements the outfit flawlessly. With glossy pink lipstick, smokey eyes, dramatic lashes, defined brows, and blush-toned cheeks, her glam game is a true winner. The actress opts for a bun, emphasising the dress's sheer neckline, while silver heels serve as the final touches to this gorgeous look. Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F Set Major Vacation Goals by Twinning in Hot Pink Bikinis! (View Pics).

Alaya F's Stunning Black Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

