Alia Bhatt recently treated fans with a heartwarming video encapsulating her cherished moments from 2023. The montage, shared on social media, showcases her standout looks throughout the year, including glimpses from her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her collaboration with the Gucci Campaign, among others. Ranveer Singh, her co-star and a close friend, showered the post with admiration. The video's charming compilation of her memorable appearances resonated with fans, offering a glimpse into Bhatt's eventful and stylish year. Year Ender 2023: From Deepika Padukone’s Wow Video to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Daughter Face Reveal, Look at Most Viral Moments of This Year (Watch Videos).

See Alia Bhatt's 2023 Recap Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

