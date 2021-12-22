Alia Bhatt’s style game has always been on point. Be it for red carpet events, movie promotions, casual outing or weddings, the actress has always flaunted her style statement in a very classy manner. Pictures of Alia from her friend Meghna Goyal’s wedding festivities are all over the internet and one just can’t stop praising this bridesmaid’s avatar. She stunned in an outfit by Faraz Manan, kept her look minimal yet chic. The ensemble donned by Alia is a pastel shade bralette-styled top paired with matching pants and a beautifully embellished cape jacket. She accessorised it with stud-like earrings, rings and peep-toe stilettos. Her glam make-up was done by Riviera Lynn and those soft waves hairstyling was done by Flavien Heldt.

The Gorgeous Bridesmaid

Glam Quotient On Point

Stunning As Always

