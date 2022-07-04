Alia Bhatt keeps surprising her fans with every social media post and this time it's all fashion! All eyes have been on Alia since she announced her pregnancy with husband Ranbir Kapoor. And now as soon as the Brahmastra actress shared pictures of her look from her Koffee with Karan Season 7 appearance, it quickly caught everyone's attention. The 29-year-old looked flawless in a gorgeous floral cut-out bodycon dress that radiated the exact charm and elegance of this extremely beautiful Bollywood actress. Take a look at how she sipped 'Koffee' this year. Pregnant Alia Bhatt Glows While on a Walk in Portugal Park in Latest Pictures on Instagram!

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Koffee With Karan Season 7 Outfit Photos:

