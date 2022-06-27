Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to expand their family! The couple who tied the knot in April this year have shared that they are expecting their first child together. Pregnant Alia shared a picture from the ultrasonography session and shared the good news to all her fans saying ‘Our baby ….. coming soon’. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Seal Their Marriage With a Kiss! Actress Shares First Wedding Pictures With a Beautiful Caption (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt Pregnant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

