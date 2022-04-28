Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have often set couple fashion goals. Be it at red carpet events or social gatherings, this lovely couple made heads turns with their classy style statement. Anushka has shared pictures from Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman’s wedding reception that was inside bio-bubble. Anushka and Virat slayed in ethnic outfits for the function. The actress looked stunning in a hot pink palazzo suit and she completed her look with matching jewels and minimal makeup. Virat looked handsome in a printed kurta and pyjama. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ‘Clean Up Well’ in Glamorous New Pictures on Instagram!

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

