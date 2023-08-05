Avneet Kaur has been dropping sexy pics from her Spain vacay. The Tiku Weds Sheru actress has shared few more pics on Instagram from her ‘pool day’ in Ibiza. The beauty is seen sizzling in green and white striped bikini bra and thongs that she teamed up with white sheer skirt with thigh-high slit. The stylish sunglasses and hair tied up in two buns and the sleek accessories gave Avneet a perfect look. Avneet Kaur Is Ready To Party at Ushuaïa Ibiza! Tiku Weds Sheru Actress Dresses Up in Bright Yellow Frill Bikini and Colourful Sarong Skirt (View Pics).

Avneet Kaur In Swimwear

