Avneet Kaur shared pictures from her trip to Ibiza where she enjoyed music, good food and beautiful surroundings. The actress, who was last seen in Tiku Weds Sheru alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, shared many glimpses of her time at Ushuaïa Ibiza. Avneet chose a pretty yellow bikini top with frills and paired it with a vibrant wrap over skirt. She kept her make up minimal and left her wavy hair open. Avneet Kaur Looks Effortlessly Sexy and Hot in White Bikini and Blue Skirt!

View Pics of Avneet's Vacay in Ibiza:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)