Fans in Salvador, Brazil, erupted in euphoria last night (Dec 21) as Beyoncé graced them with a surprise appearance at a special event celebrating her visual album, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. Looking every bit radiant, the pop queen sashayed at the event wearing a captivating silver hooded dress with a daring thigh-high slit. The entire ensemble exuded sheer glamour, but it was her genuine joy upon seeing her ecstatic fans that truly stole the show. Check out the singer's stunning pics below. Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Strike Stylish Pose at Beyoncé's Renaissance Film Premiere in London (See Pic).

Beyoncé Exudes Eleganza in Brazil:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

