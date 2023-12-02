Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were among the stars who attended the London premiere of Beyoncé's Renaissance film. Pictures and videos from the event have gone viral online, causing a frenzy among fans. Now, while surfing web, we got hands on a photo of Swift and Lively posing together at the event, captivating the audience. While Taylor dazzled in a silver dress, Lively exuded elegance in an embroidered black ensemble with intricate details. Their presence and attire undoubtedly stole the show at the premiere, making it a night to remember for both the stars and their admirers! Beyoncé is a Complete Diva in Metallic Silver Gown and Hand Gloves at 'Renaissance' Film Premiere (View Pics).

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Pose For the Cam:

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively at the “RENAISSANCE” film premiere in London. pic.twitter.com/MH3JoNNq5F — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) December 1, 2023

