Beyonce's “Cowboy Carter” album soared to the top of Spotify's charts in just one day. The singer fully embraced the country music theme, donning a double denim outfit paired with a cowboy hat, boots, and a big buckle belt. She flaunted her cowgirl style, showing her commitment to the genre's vibe. Beyonce Announces ‘Renaissance Act II’ Release Date During Electrifying Super Bowl Performance.

Beyonce's Latest All-Denim Look

Beyoncé rocks denim in new photo. pic.twitter.com/Sej535790c — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 1, 2024

