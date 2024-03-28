Beyoncé recently unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album, "Act II: Cowboy Carter," on her Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of what's to come before its release on March 29. The tracklist includes titles such as "The Linda Martell Show," likely paying homage to the country artist who broke barriers as the first Black woman to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. Another track, "Dolly P," is presumably a nod to the iconic Dolly Parton. 'This Is A Beyoncé Album' Singer Reveals 'Cowboy Carter' Artwork, Shares Post About Her New Album.

Listen to my original “Jolene” while you wait for @Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER - Dolly P https://t.co/jtw7AcQ1Cq pic.twitter.com/ghHWTekQhp — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 28, 2024

