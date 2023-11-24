Bhumi Pednekar recently transported her audience into a realm of timeless charm and retro glamour. The Bollywood actress recently unveiled a mesmerising ensemble on Instagram, showcasing her impeccable style in a black lace saree with a chic corseted bodice, courtesy of the renowned fashion label Shehla Khan. Bhumi's outfit revived the elegance of yesteryears with a Chantilly black lace saree, creatively draped for a contemporary touch. The cutout lace blouse, featuring a corset pattern and full bell sleeves, added a modern flair to the retro-inspired look. Infusing a monochrome twist, Bhumi adorned herself with pristine white pearls, creating a timeless aesthetic. With a sleek hair up do, The Thankyou For Coming actress flawlessly embodied glamour, which captivated all of us with her elegant pictures. Scroll down to witness her retro glam look below. Bhumi Pednekar Shares Hospital Pictures Amid Dengue Recovery, Asks Fans To Be Careful.

Bhumi Pednekar Spells Retro Magic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

