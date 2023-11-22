Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Bhumi Pednekar is undergoing treatment for dengue at a hospital here and the actor on Wednesday said she is doing much better after suffering "massive torture" in the last eight days.

The "Thank You for Coming" actor also shared a pair of selfies from the hospital bed on her official Instagram account.

"Ek Dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya. But today I woke up feeling like a WOW, so I had to click a selfie.

"Guys be careful, cause the last few days were extremely tough for my family and I. Mosquito repellents are a must right now. Keep your immunity up. High pollution levels have most of our immunities compromised. Quite a few people I know have gotten dengue recently. Yet again ek invisible virus ne halat kharab kar di," Pednekar wrote in the caption.

The 34-year-old actor also thanked the doctors and staff of the hospital in her post.

