At Lakme Fashion Week 2025, an unexpected controversy erupted when Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and professional model Tamanna Katoch took to the ramp for their respective walks, creating a stir on social media. Rather than the traditional poised and fluid stride often expected from models, Janhvi Kapoor’s walk was perceived by netizens as if she was hopping or jumping along the runway. While many might have found her energy refreshing, others were quick to comment on the unsuitability of such a walk for a high-fashion event. While janhvi Kapoor and Tamanna Katoch, both walked the ramp for Rahul Mishra, the fact that Janhvi was placed in front of seasoned model Tamanna Katoch, whose elegant and classic ramp walk impressed netizens, caused an uproar on the internet. Although Janhvi Kapoor was a showstopper at the fashion event, her walk is being highly criticised by online users. ‘Sick to My Stomach’: Janhvi Kapoor Reacts to Vadodara Road Accident, Calls Entire Incident ‘Appalling and Enraging’.

