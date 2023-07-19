In a recent mirror selfie shared on social media, BLACKPINK's Rose wowed fans as she effortlessly rocked the pajama chic look with cool and comfy vibes. In the snapshot, Rose can be seen exuding her signature style wearing a trendy striped pajama paired with a stylish blue top. Her laid-back yet fashionable choice of attire resonated with fans, earning praise for her innate ability to turn a simple pajama ensemble into a stunning fashion statement. With her million-dollar smile and charismatic presence, Rose's mirror selfie captured the hearts of admirers worldwide. BLACKPINK’s Rose Looks Glamorous and Sexy for the Cover of Elle Magazine Korea (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

