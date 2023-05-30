BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, looks like a dream in his latest pictures. He took to his official Instagram handle to share some of his pictures in trendy black outfits. The K-Pop star looks ravishing in a black tuck-in t-shirt and denim. The trendy black t-shirt also has a short folded sleeve. In one of the pictures, BTS V is seen standing behind a pole and posing. In another picture, he is seen pouting, which makes him look super cute! BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Holidays in Paris, Shares Cool Selfie on Instagram (View Pic).

Here are BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung's Latest Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

