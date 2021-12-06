BTS ARMY is in for a pleasant surprise as Vogue Korea and GQ Korea collaborated for the first time for a BTS Special Edition Magazine. They released BTS x LV by Vogue, GQ Teaser, on Monday. And one member who is turning the legs to jelly with his smouldering hot looks is none other V, aka Kim Taehyung. It’s kind of expected from the world’s most handsome man! While the rest of the band’s members, Jungkook, Jin, RM, J-Hope, Suga and Jimin, also put on a fantabulous show in the 30-second teaser, it was V who clearly made the most impact on fans. As soon as the teaser for BTS X LV by Vogue, GQ Special January 2022 Issue dropped, fans began trending keywords such as Kim Taehyung Vogue, Kim Taehyung wallpaper, Vogue Korea Taehyung, Kim Taehyung, and so on. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s Latest Selfie Will Make Every ARMY Member Say ‘He Is Crazy, but He Is My Crazy’.

Check Out Tweet Posted by GQ Korea:

Watch Video: BTSXLVbyVogueGQ Teaser

Here's How ARMY Is Reacting to V's Charming Appearance!

FIRE

Gasping For Air

Kim Taehyung for Vogue- Someone help me before I pass out. pic.twitter.com/azIsgCLPvW — Genius@WORK (@GeniusWORK4) December 6, 2021

How Could Someone Be This Perfect

KIM TAEHYUNG FOR VOGUE AND GQ! pic.twitter.com/CgPXezoZDU — V OST (@iforlykth) December 6, 2021

V is Mood

KIM TAEHYUNG for LV X VOGUE pic.twitter.com/Y5gmiMekRh — V updates ♛ (@Vdailyl) December 6, 2021

APT

I Really Like Your Body

Goddamm, Every Single Time

Based on the GQ Vogue cover, you can’t tell me Kim Taehyung isn’t meant to be a model. LOOK AT HIM! He UNDERSTOOD the assignment. He ATE the assignment. He IS the assignment. pic.twitter.com/vDcXQwd85t — 💙Mari ⁷💙 (@triviaK0ya) December 6, 2021

Flower Boy

Kim Taehyung in beret for Vogue Korea, he is so pretty ♥ #BTSV #KIMTAEHYUNG @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/4iAKasdSIf — taetae 🍞𐤀 ⁷ V OST 🔜 (@Jekeeey2) December 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)