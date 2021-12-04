It is Kim Taehyung’s world, and we are living in it. Blessed with a beautiful angelic face and hot deep voice, BTS’ V rules the world and how. And with his smouldering expressions and sexy stares, V has the power to make ARMY go weak at their knees anywhere, anytime. Yes, the list is never-ending. Fans love everything about him, his goofiness, his mischief, his hot and cute avatar. After all, V is their Baby Bear Tae. Just look how fans showered love and affection at V on his latest selfie posted by the Twitter handle of BTS. V in Squid Game Guard Costume Has Got BTS ARMY Happily Shouting ‘Shoot Me Please’! Watch Sexy Tae Tae’s Pics and Videos.

BTS Shares V's Latest Selfie

BTS posted a selfie of wide-eyed V and captioned it with a ‘face without mouth’ emoji. The ‘King of Facial Expressions’ had recently left fans and supporters in awe of him at the LA concert with his phenomenal performance with other BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. While a real ARMY member never discriminates among BTS members, V’s latest performance did stand out, right from the moment he stepped on the stage dressed in a Squid Game guard costume. Pics and video clips of V from the show went viral in no less time.

BTS' V aka Taehyung in Squid Game Outfit at LA Concert

December is special for both BTS and V fans as it happens to be singer-songwriter’s birthday month. Kim Taehyung celebrates his birthday on December 30. Another BTS member who shares the birthday month with V is Kim Seok-jin or just, Jin. Popularly known as ‘worldwide handsome,’ Jin celebrates his birthday on December 4. Jin got his first birthday advertisement in India by Indian BTS fans, and it will be interesting if we see the same gesture made towards V on his birthday.

