South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel attended the screening of Tout S’est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine) today at the 74th edition of Cannes Film Festival 2021. Candice gained all the limelight after becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2010. The 32-year-old stunned everyone as she appeared on the red carpet in a backless white gown by Italian fashion house Etro. The slim-fit design gown featured bead and crystal detailing. Take a look:

A Close up on Candice Swanepoel at the 74th Cannes Festival in France pic.twitter.com/ZDsnAPGNYM — Fashion me (@Fashion__Mee) July 7, 2021

