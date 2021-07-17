Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez put on quite a show in a dazzling strapless figure-hugging dress at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. The 27-year-old shared more photos from the gala event and she looks phenomenal like always. Georgina looked dinner night ready in this beautiful gold and nude tube dress giving an eyeful of cleavage and her bare décolletage! Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Exudes Modern Elegance at Cannes 2021 Red Carpet in Thigh-High Slit Chocolate Brown Gown.

Georgina Rodriguez Is Dinner Night Ready!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

