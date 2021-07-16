Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez was one of the high-profile celebrities walking the red carpet at Cannes 2021 on Thursday. The 28-year-old shared several photos from the event that saw her look her best in a thigh-high slit chocolate brown gown. The outfit had leather fringe detailing to elevate the overall look. To break the monotony over dark hues, which included her signature bronzed, smokey eye and nude lip makeup look, Georgina went for white stilettoes, white earrings, manicured nails with white nail paint and dainty rings. Cannes 2021: Masoom Minawala, Diipa Buller Khosla, Nidhi Sunil - South Asian Beauties Who Turned Heads on the Red Carpet!

Check Out Georgina Rodriguez’s Cannes 2021 Red Carpet Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

