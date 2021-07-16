Hollywood beauty Sharon Stone made a grand appearance at the Festival de Cannes 2021 (74th Cannes Film Festival) in a stunning floral tulle gown. The legendary actress is styled in Dolce & Gabbana Gown with Floral Appliqué from the Alta Moda Collection along with statement Chopard jewellery.

Indeed, This is What Dreams Look Like

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone)

Isn't She The Most Gorgeous Woman Ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone)

She is The Moment

Bow Down to The Queen 👑

Sharon Stone in D&G👑👑👑👑#Cannes festival 2021# pic.twitter.com/Xms8Pb0Fns — Café de la mode Global.uk (@ModeCaf) July 15, 2021

Dolce & Gabbana ❤️❤️

sharon stone in dolce & gabbana s/s 2021 at cannes festival pic.twitter.com/Ft0CoWQKGs — ً (@GlRLINVIOLET) July 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)