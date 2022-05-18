India is in the French Country for its 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. South Indian queen Actor Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet wearing a magnificent white Tony Ward Couture ensemble, that featured a statement sleeve with bold make-up along with bracelets, and a diamond ring to complete her look. The actress was styled like an angel by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Exquisite in Monochrome Gown As She Walks On 75th Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet (View Pics).

Check Out Her Pics Here:

Just WOW!

Urvashi Rautela in Tony Ward at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival pic.twitter.com/OXv8yJEgUe — emaculatemarie (@ErinMorreale) May 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)