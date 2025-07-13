Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela turned heads at the Wimbledon 2025 Women’s Singles Final, where she had “truly an honour to meet” the Princess of Wales, Catherine aka Kate Middleton. And by meeting, of course, she caught sight of Her Royal Highness just like the rest of the spectators did at Wimbledon barring the few sitting in the Royal Box and the players, along with other staff. Nevertheless, the diva made a stylish appearance at the tennis grand slam and was also seen carrying a unique handbag adorned with five quirky Labubu dolls, sparking fan curiosity. Her unexpected accessory quickly went viral online. Urvashi’s Wimbledon outing blended glamour, royal moments, and playful fashion, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity appearances this year. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Returns to Wimbledon Amid Ongoing Recovery From Cancer; Presents Winner's Trophy to Iga Swiatek After Women's Singles Final.

Urvashi Rautela Present at Wimbledon 2025 Women’s Singles Final

