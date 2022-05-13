Deepika Padukone shined at her first official event as House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton. She attended the 2023 Louis Vuitton Cruise Show in San Diego and totally nailed her look for the event. The actress was seen in a striped dress that she paired with a heavy black jacket and knee-high leather boots. She kept her hair and makeup to the point. The Bollywood actress’ hair was tied into a messy topknot and the minimal makeup did rest of the magic. Deepika Padukone Joins Emma Stone and Zhou Dongyu After Becoming Louis Vuitton’s First Indian House Ambassador.

Deepika Padukone – Louis Vuitton’s First Indian House Ambassador

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

